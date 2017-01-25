.com | Man charged with murder after shooting alleged liquor thief

.com | Man charged with murder after ...

Port Elizabeth A man from Willowvale has been arrested and charged with murder after gunning down an alleged liquor thief who tried to outrun residents trying to catch him. Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the alleged thief had been seen stealing liquor from a car parked near a supermarket in Willowvale at around 13:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

