.com | Hijacker with fake gun shot dead in Joburg

Cape Town A man was shot dead after he and two accomplices hijacked an Audi in Rosettenville, Johannesburg metro police said on Saturday. The three had hijacked the vehicle in Phillips Street on Friday evening before speeding off, Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Chicago, IL

