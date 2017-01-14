.com | Family dog mauls 3-year-old to death

.com | Family dog mauls 3-year-old to...

A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by their family dog in Locke Place in Mayville, Durban area on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said her six-year-old brother was also attacked and left in a serious condition.

