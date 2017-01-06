.com | 2017 started just like 2016, with racist rants on social media
In the latest incident a Limpopo man, Phillip Roodt, posted about crowded beaches in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, calling black beachgoers cockroaches. In the Facebook post he describes black beachgoers as cockroaches who stole money to go on holiday.
