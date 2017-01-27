Cmore: South Africa's New Smart Policing Surveillance Engine

"Ever watched a crime drama or spy filmwhere a team of technicians are sitting in a darkened room full of big, fancy monitors that enable them to constantly track and follow a Jason Bourne-like assailant with great precision, in real-time, while being in constant communication with a team of operatives and controlling traffic lights and surveillance cameras seemingly at will? That is the kind of advanced shared situational awareness that the Cmore system can enable." These are the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's words to describe Cmore , South Africa's high-tech domestic surveillance system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Counterpunch.