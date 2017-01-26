Chris Lubbe (far right) guards Nelson...

Chris Lubbe (far right) guards Nelson Mandela on a visit to Oxford in July 1997

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

FOR eight years Chris Lubbe was at Nelson Mandela's side, prepared to lay down his life to protect the South African leader. Now he shares the lessons he learnt from the anti-Apartheid hero with others and yesterday he brought his message to youngsters at Rose Hill Primary School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Wed FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC