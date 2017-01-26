Chris Lubbe (far right) guards Nelson Mandela on a visit to Oxford in July 1997
FOR eight years Chris Lubbe was at Nelson Mandela's side, prepared to lay down his life to protect the South African leader. Now he shares the lessons he learnt from the anti-Apartheid hero with others and yesterday he brought his message to youngsters at Rose Hill Primary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Wed
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC