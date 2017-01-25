Chicken Fight Rocks South Africa's Trade Relations With Europe
Chinese steel and Mexican-made cars became political dynamite last year as politicians including U.S. President Donald Trump championed anti-free trade rhetoric. Now chickens are at the center of a bitter fight between South Africa and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|17 hr
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC