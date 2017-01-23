Channel24.co.za | Film banned in South Africa to screen for the first time in 44 years
Cape Town For the first time in 44 years the first South African independent film Joe Bullet will be screened. Produced in 1971 it was one of the first local films to feature an all African cast.It starred Ken Gampu and Abigail Kubeka and centres on the story of a local soccer team who fall prey to a mysteries gangster.
