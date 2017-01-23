Channel24.co.za | Film banned in Sout...

Channel24.co.za | Film banned in South Africa to screen for the first time in 44 years

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Cape Town For the first time in 44 years the first South African independent film Joe Bullet will be screened. Produced in 1971 it was one of the first local films to feature an all African cast.It starred Ken Gampu and Abigail Kubeka and centres on the story of a local soccer team who fall prey to a mysteries gangster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Sun Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC