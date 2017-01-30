Chad's foreign minister secures top p...

Chad's foreign minister secures top post at African Union

African Union leaders chose Chad's candidate to chair the 54-nation body on Monday at a summit where the divisive issues of Africa's relationship to the International Criminal Court and Morocco's readmission to the AU were on the agenda. A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017.

Chicago, IL

