Cardtronics Expands into South Africa By Acquiring Spark ATM Systems

Cardtronics plc today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of Spark ATM Systems Proprietary Limited - a move that marks Cardtronics' entry into the South African market. Privately held and headquartered in Cape Town, Spark ATM Systems is a fast-growing independent ATM deployer in South Africa, with a growing nationwide network of approximately 2,600 ATMs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.