Cardtronics Expands into South Africa...

Cardtronics Expands into South Africa By Acquiring Spark ATM Systems

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Cardtronics plc today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of Spark ATM Systems Proprietary Limited - a move that marks Cardtronics' entry into the South African market. Privately held and headquartered in Cape Town, Spark ATM Systems is a fast-growing independent ATM deployer in South Africa, with a growing nationwide network of approximately 2,600 ATMs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,254 • Total comments across all topics: 278,431,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC