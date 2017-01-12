Candidate assault: DA lays charges ag...

Candidate assault: DA lays charges against alleged ANC members

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

The Democratic Alliance has laid charges against alleged African National Congress members who assaulted a DA ward candidate in Uniondale in the Western Cape. On Friday, ANC members allegedly assaulted the DA candidate for ward 25 Marchell Kleynhans, DA campaign manager in the upcoming by-election in ward 25 Teritius Simmers said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,599 • Total comments across all topics: 277,974,715

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC