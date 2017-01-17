Buyers flood to coastal properties

Despite an overall modest slowdown in house price growth in South Africa's residential property market, coastal metros are doing well. This is according to Pam Golding, which on Friday noted house price inflation averaged 4.88 percent in 2016, which is only marginally below the 2015 national average of 5.34 percent.

