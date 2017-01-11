BMW to push on with Mexico plant despite Trump tariff threat
BMW plans to finish construction of a $1 billion plant in Mexico undeterred by threats from President-elect Donald Trump that he will impose a 35 percent tariff on cars imported into the U.S. from its southern neighbor. BMW aims to begin annual production of up to 150,000 units of the next-generation 3-series sedan in San Luis Potosi, central Mexico, starting in 2019.
