Blochliger murder accused denied bail

Blochliger murder accused denied bail

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Cape Town - The Wynberg Magistrate's Court refused bail on Wednesday, for a man accused of the murder, rape and aggravated robbery of Kalk Bay teenager Franziska Blochliger, in the Tokai Forest last year. Because the charges include rape, this accused may not be identified until he pleads to the charges in the Western Cape High Court in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,039,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC