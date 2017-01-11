Blochliger murder accused denied bail
Cape Town - The Wynberg Magistrate's Court refused bail on Wednesday, for a man accused of the murder, rape and aggravated robbery of Kalk Bay teenager Franziska Blochliger, in the Tokai Forest last year. Because the charges include rape, this accused may not be identified until he pleads to the charges in the Western Cape High Court in March.
