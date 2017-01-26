Black South Africans still earn far l...

Black South Africans still earn far less than whites: survey

Read more: Reuters

Black South Africans earned on average only about one-fifth as much as their white counterparts in 2015, according to data published by Statistics South Africa on Friday. Annual household income for blacks stood at an average of 92,893 rand compared with 444,446 for whites, according to Statistics South Africa's Living Conditions Survey, conducted once every five years.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 33,920 • Total comments across all topics: 278,311,034

