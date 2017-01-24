Bidvest Can Tap $1 Billion for Acquisitions Outside South Africa
Bidvest Group Ltd. is seeking deals outside its South African home market and could borrow as much as $1 billion for acquisitions after it spun off its food-services unit last year, its chief executive officer said. Lindsay Ralphs, the CEO, is plotting Bidvest's next phase of growth after the Johannesburg-based company spun off Bid Corp Ltd., which is about 40 percent larger by market capitalization at 80 billion rand .
