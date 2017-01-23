Banned surgeon accused of botching op

Banned surgeon accused of botching op

Read more: Iol.co.za

A Dutch doctor alleged to have botched two previous surgeries at the Ngwelezana Hospital in Empangeni is back at the operating table - allegedly resulting in a man losing his leg last week. Dr Robert Muller, who was banned from performing vascular surgeries in the Netherlands, was authorised by hospital management to perform a surgery despite being moved to the urology department.

Chicago, IL

