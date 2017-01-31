Attestation parade for Wing 302 recruits

Forty new constables will be graduating as part of Wing 302 and will then be deployed across eight districts around the country. The graduating constables are made up of 28 males and 12 females with the youngest being 21 and the eldest 42. Those graduating come from a diverse ranges of backgrounds with qualifications in everything from teaching and law through to nutrition, relaxation massage and butchery.

