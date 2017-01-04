At 85, Desmond Tutu Calls For The Right To An Assisted Death

Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu celebrates mass on his 85th birthday at St. George's Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, on Oct. 7. Tutu has called for the right to assisted death, which is currently illegal in his country. Desmond Tutu, South Africa's former Anglican archbishop and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, recently celebrated his 85th birthday with an interesting message: He wants the option of an assisted death.

