ANC Women's League upset about extended hours to sell booze

The African National Congress Women's League has warned it will not allow the party's "January 8" historic event to be turned into a drinking spree after the Gauteng Liquor board extended trading hours for selling alcoholfor the weekend celebration. In a statement issued late on Tuesday the ANCWL said as an integral part of the ANC "it will not allow this historic event to be viewed as drinking spree, which requires liquor trading hours to be relaxed by liquor boards".

