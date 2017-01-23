'ANC more concerned about a party talk shop than South Africans'
The Democratic Alliance has slammed Eskom officials and the South African Social Security Agency for cancelling parliamentary briefings just so they could attend the ANC's national lekgotla. The portfolio committee on social development had scheduled a briefing by Sassa for Wednesday, and the DA had called for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to attend.
