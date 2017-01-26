ANC mirrors campaign for protest occu...

ANC mirrors campaign for protest occupancy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The #BlackoutCapeTown campaign garnered widespread attention on social media this week, with its call for black South Africans to occupy Clifton 4th Beach on Saturday. And the ANC on Saturday called on Capetonians to occupy the city's streets during the State of the Nation Address, as a show of solidarity with President Jacob Zuma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,441 • Total comments across all topics: 278,373,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC