ANC has forgotten South Africans, says Maimane

Cape Town - The African National Congress has shown it is beyond the point of no return and President Jacob Zuma's speech at the ANC's 105th birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium in Soweto was the "telltale last gasp of a dying organisation", Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said on Sunday. "It is an out-of-touch and divided party that is unable to self-correct and [has] passed the point of no return.

