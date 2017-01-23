Alleged spy wins court fight over saf...

Alleged spy wins court fight over safe house

Valentino Chan, the South Sudanese man seeking refuge in South Africa, can remain in a safe house allocated to him. Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sought to have him removed from the safe house - a decision recently overturned by the high court in Pretoria.

Chicago, IL

