Ali letter to Nelson Mandela sells for A 7,200 in Devizes

Ali letter to Nelson Mandela sells for £7,200 in Devizes

A SIGNED letter from Muhammad Ali to Nelson Mandela offering his condolences on the death of an anti-apartheid leader has sold at auction in Devizes for A 7,200. The letter, dated April 13, 1993, is typed and signed by the legendary boxer on letter-headed Muhammad Ali in South Africa stationery.

Chicago, IL

