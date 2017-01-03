Africa's human rights court and the limits of justice
Justices Ore and Kioko of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights reflect on the challenges facing the court. The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights is a tribunal established to ensure the protection of human rights across the continent.
