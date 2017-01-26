African Union Commission: Who will be the next chair?
The African Union, the 54-member states continental body, will elect on Monday a new commission chairperson to replace outgoing leader Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is not seeking a second term after finishing her four-year-tenure. Heads of states and dignitaries have been arriving in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, where the AU is based, to attend the continental summit and to lobby for their preferred candidate for Africa's top job.
