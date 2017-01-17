Africa 'unlikely to be a priority' fo...

Africa 'unlikely to be a priority' for Trump

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

At noon on Friday in Washington, DC, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US, ushering in a new era for Americans and the world. As Donald Trump enters the Oval Office, it remains unclear what exactly his policies towards Africa will be, or how they will affect the continent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,852 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC