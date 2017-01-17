Africa 'unlikely to be a priority' for Trump
At noon on Friday in Washington, DC, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as the 45th president of the US, ushering in a new era for Americans and the world. As Donald Trump enters the Oval Office, it remains unclear what exactly his policies towards Africa will be, or how they will affect the continent.
