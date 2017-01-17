Academics, vice-chancellor fighting

Academics, vice-chancellor fighting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

With two weeks to the start of the new academic year - and with violence and drama expected to accompany it - the top team at the University of KwaZulu-Natal are already at each other's throats. Five senior executives were issued with letters of intention to suspend them this week, but they have sworn they won't go down without a fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... 11 hr Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,195 • Total comments across all topics: 278,176,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC