11 arrested during KNP anti-poaching ops
South African National Parks on Monday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in anti-poaching operations inside and outside the Kruger National Park . SANParks said the arrests were carried out by the SANParks Rangers Corps, South African Police Services and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations also known as the Hawks.
