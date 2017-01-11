11 arrested during KNP anti-poaching ops

11 arrested during KNP anti-poaching ops

South African National Parks on Monday confirmed the arrest of 11 suspects in anti-poaching operations inside and outside the Kruger National Park . SANParks said the arrests were carried out by the SANParks Rangers Corps, South African Police Services and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations also known as the Hawks.

Chicago, IL

