Zuma sends condolences to Russian plane crash
President Jacob Zuma has offered South Africa's condolences to Russia following the crash of a Russian military TU-154 aircraft into the Black Sea on Sunday. The military plane carrying 92 people, which included soldiers, 64 members of the Alexandrov military music ensemble, and nine reporters, disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Latakia in Syria, the presidency said in a statement.
