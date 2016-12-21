Women arrested for running a brothel in Kimberley

Kimberley -Two women were arrested for running a brothel in Kimberly in the Northern Cape, the Hawks said on Tuesday "The Hawks' Organised Crime unit closed down an upmarket brothel in Kimberley on 19 December 2016. Consequently, the alleged brothel owner, Nonsukiswa Porcia Dlamini , 36, from KwaZulu-Natal and Nontumelelo Precious Sonqishe, 32, from the Eastern Cape were arrested," said Captain Philani Nkwalase.

