We'll strike in 2017, say UKZN unions

Three staff unions, representing just under 50% of the staff at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, have threatened to strike next year unless the executive managers who last year - it has now emerged, falsely - accused the vice-chancellor of racism and misconduct are suspended. In a letter to the chair of the university's council, Dr Ayanda Ntsaluba, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union, National Tertiary Education Union and the University of KwaZulu-Natal Staff Union last week said staff were becoming disillusioned with the slow action regarding the outcome of the board of inquiry set up to investigate the allegations against the vice-chancellor, Dr Albert van Jaarsveld.

