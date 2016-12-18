Watch: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's ...

Watch: Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's New Year celebration in Cape Town

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are off to Cape Town to ring in the New Year. The Khiladi Kumar has managed to take some time off his hectic shooting schedule and is enjoying some leisure time with his gorgeous wife and best friends in the South African city.

