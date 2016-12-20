To survive, South Africa's universiti...

To survive, South Africa's universities must learn to engage with chaos

Tuesday Dec 20

The annual meeting of UCT alumni descended into chaos and this only shows that South Africa's academic community has a long way to go in being able to listen and engage with others who have different views to their own. The recent 2016 meeting of the University of Cape Town's Convocation - the annual gathering of its alumni - has been described as having descended "into chaos".

Chicago, IL

