To survive, South Africa's universities must learn to engage with chaos
The annual meeting of UCT alumni descended into chaos and this only shows that South Africa's academic community has a long way to go in being able to listen and engage with others who have different views to their own. The recent 2016 meeting of the University of Cape Town's Convocation - the annual gathering of its alumni - has been described as having descended "into chaos".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail & Guardian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC