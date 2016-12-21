Three killed in South African prison riot1 hour ago
Port Elizabeth , December 26: A prison riot erupted today in South Africa when inmates clashed with guards at a jail outside Port Elizabeth, leaving three people dead and 26 others injured, officials said. A helicopter, ambulances and other emergency vehicles rushed to the scene as guards struggled to impose order at St Albans prison, which was also hit by a deadly riot in 2013.
