Text sacking case struck out as South African high commissioner claims diplomatic immunity

The Employment Relations Authority has thrown out a dispute lodged by an employee sacked from the South African high commission in Wellington over a text message. Patience Komla, who had been a domestic worker at the high commissioner's residence in Roseneath for 15 years, claimed to have been unjustifiably dismissed after the text she had meant to send to a friend in Ghana went to an attache at the commission by mistake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.