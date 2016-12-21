Text sacking case struck out as South...

Text sacking case struck out as South African high commissioner claims diplomatic immunity

The Employment Relations Authority has thrown out a dispute lodged by an employee sacked from the South African high commission in Wellington over a text message. Patience Komla, who had been a domestic worker at the high commissioner's residence in Roseneath for 15 years, claimed to have been unjustifiably dismissed after the text she had meant to send to a friend in Ghana went to an attache at the commission by mistake.

Chicago, IL

