Teachers' unions have high hopes for matrics
Durban - Two of the teacher unions in KwaZulu-Natal have high hopes that this year's matric pass rate would increase and restore the province's dignity. Allen Thompson, the National Teachers Union deputy president, said the results would "definitely improve" from the "dismally poor performance" of 2015 with a 60.7% pass rate.
