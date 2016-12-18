Teachers' unions have high hopes for ...

Teachers' unions have high hopes for matrics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Iol.co.za

Durban - Two of the teacher unions in KwaZulu-Natal have high hopes that this year's matric pass rate would increase and restore the province's dignity. Allen Thompson, the National Teachers Union deputy president, said the results would "definitely improve" from the "dismally poor performance" of 2015 with a 60.7% pass rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,859 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,061

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC