South African woman's plea to find long-lost Southport family

Monday Dec 19

Burnadine's grandfather moved to Southport before she was born and she has been searching for his side of the family for over 20 years A woman has contacted Visiter.co.uk all the way from Johannesburg in a plea to find her long-lost family who she believes could live in Southport. Burnadine Potgieter, 42, has been searching for her grandfather Sylvester William Eden, for more than 20 years and with the little information she's managed to gather, she is now asking for the public's help in uniting her with his side of the family.

