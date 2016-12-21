South Africa: Warning Issued as Gale Force Winds Set to Hit Cape Town
Hold on to your hats - the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre has warned that gale force westerly to north-westerly winds are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Friday afternoon. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith advised Capetonians to stay indoors where possible and away from windows.
