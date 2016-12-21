South Africa: Warning Issued as Gale ...

South Africa: Warning Issued as Gale Force Winds Set to Hit Cape Town

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Hold on to your hats - the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre has warned that gale force westerly to north-westerly winds are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Friday afternoon. Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith advised Capetonians to stay indoors where possible and away from windows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,981 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC