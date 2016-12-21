South Africa: 'Vampire Attack' Couple...

South Africa: 'Vampire Attack' Couple a No-Show in Cape Town Court

A couple accused of biting and attempting to rape a drinking buddy, in what has been dubbed a "vampire attack", missed their court appearance in Cape Town on Thursday because they were not transported there from prison. Vincent Walters and his girlfriend, Noleen de Grame, were supposed to have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court forr a bail application in connection with charges of attempted rape and robbery, but when they did not arrive, the case was postponed to Friday.

