South Africa: Pressured Schools Had No Choice but to Relax Maths Pass Mark
Starting now, South Africa's pupils will be able to obtain as little as 20% in mathematics in Grades 7, 8 and 9 and still progress to the next year of learning. This has been touted by many as evidence of an alleged inexorable decline in educational standards.
