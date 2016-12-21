South Africa: Nine Arrested for Viole...

South Africa: Nine Arrested for Violent Protest At DRC Embassy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Police arrested nine people during a violent protest at the Democratic Republic of the Congo Embassy on Francis Baard Street in Pretoria on Tuesday. In a statement, police said two buses ferrying 250 people arrived at the embassy where an unauthorised protest took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,266 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC