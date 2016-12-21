South Africa: 'Locals Are in Love With Spinach'
Touched by seeing children going to bed hungry and the people around her lacking sources of good nutrition, Marian Dube started growing and selling vegetables from her backyard. The 42-year-old widow and mother of three, who grew up in a family of subsistence farmers in Mberengwa, south east of Zimbabwe, says, "I came to South Africa in 2006 and discovered that unlike in Zimbabwe, where most households have backyard gardens, there were very few in Pretoria."
