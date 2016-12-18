South Africa: Life-Threatening Heart ...

South Africa: Life-Threatening Heart Condition Couldn't Stop St John's College Top Achiever

After being diagnosed with a life-threatening heart disease a few years ago, Brandon MacKenzie of St John's College has exemplified the spirit of perseverance and humility. MacKenzie bagged nine distinctions in this year's IEB matric exams.

