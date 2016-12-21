South Africa: Kids Donate Their Savings, Contribute Millions in Aid for Syrian Children
The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their piggy bank savings to their Middle Eastern counterparts. South Africans were the largest number of donors that contributed to the R9.6m collected within a week as part of Operation SA, social activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC