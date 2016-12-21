South Africa: Kids Donate Their Savin...

South Africa: Kids Donate Their Savings, Contribute Millions in Aid for Syrian Children

The pain-etched faces of Syrian children covered in blood touched South African children and drove them to donate their piggy bank savings to their Middle Eastern counterparts. South Africans were the largest number of donors that contributed to the R9.6m collected within a week as part of Operation SA, social activist Yusuf Abramjee said on Wednesday.

