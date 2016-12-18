South Africa: 'Kidnapped' Cape Town Businessman Found Two Months After Disappearance
An Athlone businessman, who was apparently kidnapped nearly two months ago, was found in Thornton late on Wednesday and is now receiving medical attention, police have said. He was allegedly snatched outside his clothing business, Khan's, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent, by a group of armed people who bundled him into a white Toyota light delivery vehicle.
