South Africa: 'Kidnapped' Cape Town B...

South Africa: 'Kidnapped' Cape Town Businessman Found Two Months After Disappearance

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

An Athlone businessman, who was apparently kidnapped nearly two months ago, was found in Thornton late on Wednesday and is now receiving medical attention, police have said. He was allegedly snatched outside his clothing business, Khan's, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent, by a group of armed people who bundled him into a white Toyota light delivery vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec 7 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
News Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10) Oct '16 Sleng 5,459
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,443,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC