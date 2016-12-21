South Africa is not broken, says Makgoba

Read more: Iol.co.za

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba has told President Jacob Zuma in his Christmas sermon that the church will "ignore" his recent call for clergy to stay out of politics. The archbishop also raised the question of whether religious communities in South Africa should withdraw their moral support for the Government.

