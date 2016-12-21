South Africa: Gunshots At Cape Town Mall, Cash-in-Transit Heist At Another
Gunshots were fired at a Cape Town mall during an attempted robbery at the same time that a gang of four robbers targeted a second mall in a cash-in-transit heist, Western Cape police have confirmed. Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two guards were about to load money into an ATM at a bank in the N1 City Mall at 08:30 when the four approached and robbed them.
