South Africa: #FeesMustFall Leader to Spend Christmas Behind Bars

Thursday Dec 22

Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile will spend Christmas behind bars after his application for bail was denied in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday. Khanyile is a student leader who has been held in custody for 68 days following his arrest during the height of #FeesMustFall protests.

Chicago, IL

